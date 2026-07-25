Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get TSLX alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, VP Ross Anthony Bruck purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 18,250 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. This trade represents a 78.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's payout ratio is 146.09%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sixth Street Specialty Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sixth Street Specialty Lending wasn't on the list.

While Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here