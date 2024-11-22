Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading Up 0.8% - Here's Why

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.72. 91,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 347,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Get TSLX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a -- dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc NYSE: TSLX is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sixth Street Specialty Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sixth Street Specialty Lending wasn't on the list.

While Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here