Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $96.5020 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.14 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 25.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's payout ratio is presently 146.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ross Anthony Bruck acquired 8,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $142,080.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 18,250 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. This trade represents a 78.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Weiss Ratings cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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