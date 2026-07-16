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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 13.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • SK hynix shares fell 13.7% on Thursday, sliding to an intraday low of $151.38 after closing at $176.46 the prior day, with heavy trading volume.
  • Despite the selloff, analysts remain upbeat on the stock’s long-term prospects thanks to SK hynix’s leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and AI-related DRAM demand. Barclays initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a $330 price target.
  • The drop appears tied to a broader semiconductor rout and renewed concerns about memory-chip pricing pressure, including competition from China and warnings that the stock may have rallied too far too fast.
  • Five stocks we like better than SK hynix.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $152.31. Approximately 54,730,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 64,994,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

Trending Headlines about SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 13.7%

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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