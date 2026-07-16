SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 13.7% - What's Next?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $152.31. Approximately 54,730,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 64,994,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.
Trending Headlines about SK hynix
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see long-term upside from SK hynix’s leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and AI-driven DRAM demand, with one recent note arguing the company is shifting toward higher-margin, contract-based products and could merit a structural re-rating. SK hynix: Contracted, Pre-Funded, And Still Priced Like A Commodity
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a $330 price target, reflecting optimism that the stock still has meaningful upside from recent levels. Barclays coverage on SK hynix
- Neutral Sentiment: New leveraged ETFs tied to SK hynix have launched, highlighting strong trader interest in the stock but also reinforcing the idea that sentiment has become very stretched. Direxion Launches SKHL, 2X Daily Exposure to SK hynix
- Negative Sentiment: Memory-chip stocks sold off after TSMC’s outlook spurred a broader semiconductor rout, pulling SK hynix lower along with peers. Micron, SK Hynix, other memory stocks fall as TSMC outlook sparks chip selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about Chinese competition, including CXMT’s planned memory IPO, are adding to fears that pricing pressure and supply growth could hurt margins. SK Hynix and SanDisk Sink 7%, Micron Falls 5% as China's CXMT Readies an $8.6B Memory IPO
- Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn the recent rally may have gone too far, citing profit-taking, extreme volatility, and the risk that SK hynix remains exposed to the cyclical nature of memory pricing. Why SK Hynix Stock Is Dropping Today After a 27% Surge
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHY
SK hynix Trading Down 13.7%
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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