SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 13.7% - What's Next?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $152.31. Approximately 54,730,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 64,994,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 13.7%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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