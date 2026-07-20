SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's Why

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.74 and last traded at $151.16. 37,126,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 62,250,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.03.

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Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

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SK hynix Trading Down 1.9%

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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