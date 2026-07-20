Go Pro
→ #1 Power Grid Stock Right Now (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix shares fell 1.9% on Monday, trading as low as $149.74 before ending at $151.16, with volume below its daily average.
  • Despite the pullback, the company is still benefiting from positive AI and memory-chip trends, including expectations that DRAM pricing may stay elevated as demand remains strong.
  • Analysts remain bullish overall, with recent upgrades and Barclays initiating coverage with an overweight rating and a $330 price target, though broader semiconductor weakness and Kospi volatility are weighing on sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.74 and last traded at $151.16. 37,126,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 62,250,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.03.

Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SK hynix

SK hynix Trading Down 1.9%

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SK hynix Right Now?

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
tc pixel
The warm-up is over
The warm-up is over
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines