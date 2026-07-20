SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's Why

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.74 and last traded at $151.16. 37,126,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 62,250,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.03.
Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SK hynix is being highlighted as part of a broad rebound in global chip stocks, with early trading showing gains as Korea becomes a key catalyst for the semiconductor trade. SK Hynix Jumps 5%, AMD Rises 4% as Korea Becomes the New Catalyst for Global Chip Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Articles about AI-driven DRAM tightness and the “memory wall” suggest memory-chip pricing could stay elevated, which is supportive for SK hynix as a major DRAM supplier. AI Is Keeping DRAM Prices High — Here's Exactly When the Market Finally Loosens Up The AI ‘Memory Wall’ Is About to Get a Lot Taller: These 3 Stocks Will Win Big
- Neutral Sentiment: South Korea’s Kospi is increasingly being viewed as a gauge for the AI trade, which may keep investor attention focused on SK hynix, though this is more a market backdrop than a direct company-specific catalyst. Wall Street Has a New AI Crystal Ball—and It's 7,000 Miles Away in South Korea: ‘We Are All Korean Investors Now'
- Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has weakened as investors take profits and question how much upside remains in the AI chip trade, which could pressure SK hynix despite its strong fundamentals. TSMC, SK Hynix, NVIDIA: Only 1 Chip Stock is a Screaming Buy Amid the Semi Meltdown
- Negative Sentiment: The Kospi also retreated sharply, with SK hynix and Samsung among the names cited as falling amid sector-wide concerns and geopolitical tension, highlighting near-term volatility for the stock. Kospi Index slides as Samsung, SK Hynix sink; Barclays stays bullish on semis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SK hynix
SK hynix Trading Down 1.9%
About SK hynix
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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