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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix shares gapped down 11.1% after opening well below the prior close, with the move reflecting a sharp pullback in the stock despite heavy trading volume.
  • One bright spot was Barclays initiating coverage with an overweight rating and a $330 price target, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that SK hynix could have substantial upside if AI memory demand remains strong.
  • The decline came amid broader weakness in memory and semiconductor stocks, along with worries about rising Chinese competition, profit-taking after a big rally, and concerns the stock may be overextended.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $176.46, but opened at $165.91. SK hynix shares last traded at $156.5470, with a volume of 30,556,936 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Down 11.1%

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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