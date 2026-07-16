SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $176.46, but opened at $165.91. SK hynix shares last traded at $156.5470, with a volume of 30,556,936 shares changing hands.
Key Stories Impacting SK hynix
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a $330 price target, signaling major upside potential if AI memory demand stays strong.
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue SK hynix is shifting from a commodity DRAM maker toward a higher-margin, contract-based HBM and custom-memory leader, which could support a structural re-rating. SK hynix: Contracted, Pre-Funded, And Still Priced Like A Commodity
- Neutral Sentiment: The launch of leveraged SK hynix ETFs highlights strong investor interest in the company’s AI memory story, even as trading becomes more volatile. Direxion Launches SKHL, 2X Daily Exposure to SK hynix
- Negative Sentiment: Memory and semiconductor stocks sold off broadly after weak sector sentiment and a spillover from U.S. chip weakness, with SK hynix falling alongside peers like Micron and SanDisk. Micron, SK Hynix, other memory stocks fall as TSMC outlook sparks chip selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about rising Chinese memory competition, including CXMT’s planned IPO, added to fears of pricing pressure in the sector. SK Hynix and SanDisk Sink 7%, Micron Falls 5% as China's CXMT Readies an $8.6B Memory IPO
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn the stock may be overextended after a huge run, citing profit-taking, volatility, and the risk that rising receivables and cheaper alternatives could make the shares a value trap. Why SK Hynix Stock Is Dropping Today After a 27% Surge
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SKHY
SK hynix Stock Down 11.1%
About SK hynix
(Get Free Report
)
SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.
While SK hynix currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.