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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix shares rose 2.6% on Thursday, trading as high as $177.93 as investors reacted to the latest positive news around the stock.
  • Reports that SK hynix capped how many domestic shares can be converted into ADRs may help support a premium for the U.S.-listed shares, adding to investor interest.
  • The broader memory-chip and DRAM rally is also boosting the stock, fueled by stronger AI-related semiconductor demand, big-tech capex plans, and tight industry supply.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.93 and last traded at $169.50. 35,774,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,874,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.27.

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: SK hynix’s U.S.-listed shares rose after reports that the company capped how many domestic shares can be converted into ADRs, a move that could support a premium for the U.S. listing. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say memory-chip stocks are rallying as Google’s larger-than-expected capex plans and broader big-tech AI investment point to stronger semiconductor demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into the DRAM trade, with the memory ETF and top chip names, including SK hynix, benefiting from a rebound in industry pricing and tight supply. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix also got attention from a new U.S.-market product launch tied to its shares, which may improve trading access and visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on SK hynix, citing strong AI infrastructure spending and solid recent earnings growth, reinforcing the bullish setup for the stock. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One article noted SK hynix dismissed a report about buying Intel’s Ohio operations, which removes a potential inorganic growth angle, though it is unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SKHY shares. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix

SK hynix Trading Up 2.6%

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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