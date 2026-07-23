SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.93 and last traded at $169.50. 35,774,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,874,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.27.

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SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: SK hynix’s U.S.-listed shares rose after reports that the company capped how many domestic shares can be converted into ADRs, a move that could support a premium for the U.S. listing. Article Title

SK hynix’s U.S.-listed shares rose after reports that the company capped how many domestic shares can be converted into ADRs, a move that could support a premium for the U.S. listing. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say memory-chip stocks are rallying as Google’s larger-than-expected capex plans and broader big-tech AI investment point to stronger semiconductor demand. Article Title

Multiple reports say memory-chip stocks are rallying as Google’s larger-than-expected capex plans and broader big-tech AI investment point to stronger semiconductor demand. Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into the DRAM trade, with the memory ETF and top chip names, including SK hynix, benefiting from a rebound in industry pricing and tight supply. Article Title

Investors are rotating into the DRAM trade, with the memory ETF and top chip names, including SK hynix, benefiting from a rebound in industry pricing and tight supply. Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix also got attention from a new U.S.-market product launch tied to its shares, which may improve trading access and visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title

SK hynix also got attention from a new U.S.-market product launch tied to its shares, which may improve trading access and visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on SK hynix, citing strong AI infrastructure spending and solid recent earnings growth, reinforcing the bullish setup for the stock. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on SK hynix, citing strong AI infrastructure spending and solid recent earnings growth, reinforcing the bullish setup for the stock. Negative Sentiment: One article noted SK hynix dismissed a report about buying Intel’s Ohio operations, which removes a potential inorganic growth angle, though it is unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SKHY shares. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix

SK hynix Trading Up 2.6%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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