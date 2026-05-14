Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Sky Harbour Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 68.33%.The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sky Harbour Group's conference call:

Sky Harbour said Q1 revenue rose 56% year over year and the company ended the quarter with $352 million in assets under construction and completed construction, up $75 million from a year ago.

Sky Harbour said Q1 revenue rose and the company ended the quarter with in assets under construction and completed construction, up $75 million from a year ago. Management highlighted that the company now has a $368 million liquidity buffer , including $187 million in cash and U.S. Treasuries, and says it is fully funded to double in size without additional capital .

Management highlighted that the company now has a , including $187 million in cash and U.S. Treasuries, and says it is . The company introduced 2026 guidance for an annualized revenue run rate of $42 million to $46 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4 million to $6 million , driven by Opa-locka Phase 2 and higher occupancy at Denver and Phoenix.

The company introduced for an annualized revenue run rate of and adjusted EBITDA of , driven by Opa-locka Phase 2 and higher occupancy at Denver and Phoenix. Management said the leasing model is showing strong pricing power, with 23% average re-lease increases over the last 12 months and economic occupancy at or above 100% on nearly all campuses.

Management said the leasing model is showing strong pricing power, with over the last 12 months and economic occupancy at or above on nearly all campuses. The company is leaning heavily into same-field expansions and tier 1 airports, with Stewart, Bradley, Addison Phase 2 and other projects under construction or in pre-construction, while warning that the biggest financial impact will likely show up in 2027 and 2028.

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Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SKYH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 181,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,735. The stock has a market cap of $717.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sky Harbour Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 331,500 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $3,000,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,666,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,428,775.15. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,050 shares of the company's stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company's stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

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