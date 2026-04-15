Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 8.2% - Here's What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 201,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 769,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.16 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.16.

Get Our Latest Report on SYH

Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of C$104.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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