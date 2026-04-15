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Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 8.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Skyharbour Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Skyharbour Resources were up 8.2%, trading at C$0.53 on Wednesday with 201,377 shares changing hands, about 74% below the average session volume of 769,093.
  • Analyst activity: Fundamental Research set a C$1.16 target and a Buy rating, and the consensus rating on the stock is Buy with an average target of C$1.16.
  • Company profile and fundamentals: Skyharbour is a uranium exploration company with multiple Saskatchewan projects, a market cap of C$104.27 million, a trailing P/E of 510, and 50-/200-day moving averages of C$0.48 and C$0.43 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 201,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 769,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.16 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.16.

Get Our Latest Report on SYH

Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of C$104.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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