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SkyWest (SKYW) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
SkyWest logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SkyWest is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 23, with analysts looking for $2.53 per share on $1.1121 billion in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, the regional airline beat estimates, posting $2.50 EPS versus the expected $2.15 and $1.01 billion in revenue, while revenue rose 6.8% from a year earlier.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $121.17; recent analyst moves included higher targets from Citigroup and TD Cowen, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral.
  • Five stocks we like better than SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $1.1121 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $993.06 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.42%.SkyWest's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWest Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $123.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SkyWest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SkyWest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company's stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

Further Reading

Earnings History for SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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