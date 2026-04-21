Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.7222.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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