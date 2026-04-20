Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Underperform Rating at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.02% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.72.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $121,304,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $102,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 958,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 722,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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