Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to "Overweight" at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.28.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,304,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 958,768 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 391.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 722,414 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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