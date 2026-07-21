Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $925.9660 million for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.47.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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