SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.5490. 548,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,262,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS.

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SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Key SL Green Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting SL Green Realty this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Evercore cut SL Green Realty from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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