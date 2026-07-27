SLB (NYSE:SLB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.35.

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SLB Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SLB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.51. 6,857,743 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,315,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. SLB has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SLB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLB during the 4th quarter valued at $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 56.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,615,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,264,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,635,566 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $638,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SLB by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,898,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SLB by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $446,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,948 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their forecasts following the earnings beat, while BMO Capital Markets increased its price target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating. SLB Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

Analysts raised their forecasts following the earnings beat, while BMO Capital Markets increased its price target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Management’s outlook points to a gradual Middle East recovery, deepwater project growth and rising demand for digital services. These trends could support stronger revenue, margins and cash flow. SLB Q2 Earnings Call Flags Recovery Path and Deepwater Upside

Management’s outlook points to a gradual Middle East recovery, deepwater project growth and rising demand for digital services. These trends could support stronger revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: SLB delivered sequential revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion. Expectations for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin reinforce the view that 2027 earnings may be stronger than currently reflected in the stock. SLB: A Stronger 2027 Is Not Fully Priced In

SLB delivered sequential revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion. Expectations for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin reinforce the view that 2027 earnings may be stronger than currently reflected in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also viewing energy-security spending related to Middle East tensions and artificial-intelligence-driven demand for SLB’s digital offerings as potential longer-term growth catalysts. Why SLB Stock Surged This Past Week

Investors are also viewing energy-security spending related to Middle East tensions and artificial-intelligence-driven demand for SLB’s digital offerings as potential longer-term growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue trends remain central to the investment case. A recovery in overseas activity could improve Wall Street estimates, but results remain dependent on regional spending and project timing. Assessing SLB’s International Revenue Trends

International revenue trends remain central to the investment case. A recovery in overseas activity could improve Wall Street estimates, but results remain dependent on regional spending and project timing. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings declined, and Middle East disruptions remain a near-term headwind. The bullish reaction therefore depends on SLB converting its recovery and deepwater projections into sustained operating improvement.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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