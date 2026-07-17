SLB (SLB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $8.6653 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SLB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SLB Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SLB opened at $47.07 on Friday. SLB has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

SLB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: SLB announced a new alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular natural-gas power and infrastructure for data centers, giving the company exposure to the rapidly growing AI power market and a potentially new high-margin revenue stream. Article Title

SLB announced a new alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular natural-gas power and infrastructure for data centers, giving the company exposure to the rapidly growing AI power market and a potentially new high-margin revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators are increasingly bullish on SLB’s digital business, arguing that its AI-related and software-like offerings could support a higher valuation multiple over time. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators are increasingly bullish on SLB’s digital business, arguing that its AI-related and software-like offerings could support a higher valuation multiple over time. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces noted that SLB still appears to trade at a discount to fair value based on cash flow and valuation models, which may appeal to value-oriented investors if the new growth initiatives gain traction. Article Title

Several pieces noted that SLB still appears to trade at a discount to fair value based on cash flow and valuation models, which may appeal to value-oriented investors if the new growth initiatives gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged SLB as a trending stock, reflecting elevated investor interest rather than a specific new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Zacks flagged SLB as a trending stock, reflecting elevated investor interest rather than a specific new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage also highlighted that SLB’s stock has had a mixed recent run, with its longer-term returns still solid but recent trading weaker, keeping attention on upcoming earnings and management commentary. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SLB from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SLB from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of SLB by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SLB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 41,706 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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