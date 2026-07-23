Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SLM Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SLM)

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
SLM logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SLM Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, with shareholders of record on September 4 set to be paid on September 15. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.1%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a 15.0% payout ratio, and analysts expect SLM to earn enough next year to keep coverage strong. SLM has also increased its dividend modestly over the past few years.
  • SLM recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.54 EPS versus the $1.14 consensus estimate and revenue of $559.99 million. The company, which focuses on private student loans and related banking products, continues to show solid profitability metrics.
  • Five stocks we like better than SLM.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

SLM has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SLM has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. SLM has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $559.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.05 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 26.42%.The firm's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SLM Right Now?

Before you consider SLM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SLM wasn't on the list.

While SLM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines