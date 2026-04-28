SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $54.0120 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%.The company had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.97 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SLR Investment Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 133,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,285. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. SLR Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $145,282.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,025,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,949,626.70. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price target on SLR Investment and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. NASDAQ: SLRC is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

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