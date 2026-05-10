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Small Cap Stocks To Consider - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Rackspace Technology logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, and Spring Valley Acquisition were identified by MarketBeat as the small-cap stocks to watch on May 10, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that small-cap stocks can offer higher growth potential than larger companies, but they also tend to come with greater volatility and risk.
  • Rackspace Technology is described as a multi-cloud technology services company, while POET Technologies focuses on opto-electronic solutions and its Optical Interposer platform for integrating electronic and photonic devices.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. For stock market investors, they can offer higher growth potential than larger companies, but they often come with greater volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXT

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rackspace Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Rackspace Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rackspace Technology wasn't on the list.

While Rackspace Technology currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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