Small Cap Stocks To Consider - May 10th

Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. For stock market investors, they can offer higher growth potential than larger companies, but they often come with greater volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXT

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

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