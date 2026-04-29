SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $175.0010 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.86. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CWYUF

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

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