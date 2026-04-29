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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SmartCentres REIT is expected to announce quarterly results after the close on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts forecasting $0.39 EPS and about $175.0 million in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 11) the trust beat EPS estimates with $0.51 per share but posted revenue of $170.5 million, missing analyst expectations — a mixed performance.
  • Shares trade near $20.76 with a market cap of roughly $3.7 billion and a P/E of about 16.9, and analyst coverage is mixed (average rating: Hold after recent downgrades and one upgrade).
  • Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $175.0010 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.86. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CWYUF

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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