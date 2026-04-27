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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $21.20 and last at $20.82 on light volume (973 shares).
  • Analysts are mixed — Colliers upgraded to a "moderate buy" while TD Securities and Zacks cut ratings, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold".
  • The most recent quarter delivered EPS of $0.51, beating estimates by $0.12 but revenue missed at $170.5M versus a $232.7M consensus; the trust trades at a P/E of 16.99 with a market cap of $3.73B.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.8265.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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