Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 61643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands's payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,739 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

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