Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Shares Down 7.9% - Should You Sell?

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.46. 542,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,312,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Smithfield Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat consensus on both EPS and revenue; adjusted diluted EPS $0.64 vs. $0.58 estimate and net sales of $3.8B (up 0.8% y/y) — demonstrates resilient top‑line and earnings power. Read More.

Q1 beat consensus on both EPS and revenue; adjusted diluted EPS $0.64 vs. $0.58 estimate and net sales of $3.8B (up 0.8% y/y) — demonstrates resilient top‑line and earnings power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record adjusted operating profit ($339M) and margin expansion on a consolidated basis; strong cash/liquidity position (≈$3.683B available liquidity) and low net debt/adjusted EBITDA (0.4x) support buyback/dividend flexibility and M&A optionality. Read More.

Record adjusted operating profit ($339M) and margin expansion on a consolidated basis; strong cash/liquidity position (≈$3.683B available liquidity) and low net debt/adjusted EBITDA (0.4x) support buyback/dividend flexibility and M&A optionality. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The board maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.3125 (annual $1.25); steady payout is supportive but not an upside catalyst. Read More.

The board maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.3125 (annual $1.25); steady payout is supportive but not an upside catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company reaffirmed FY2026 outlook (low‑single‑digit sales growth; adjusted operating profit $1,325–$1,475M) but noted the outlook excludes the proposed Nathan’s Famous acquisition and the Sioux Falls facility investment — these items add uncertainty to forward estimates. Read More.

Company reaffirmed FY2026 outlook (low‑single‑digit sales growth; adjusted operating profit $1,325–$1,475M) but noted the outlook excludes the proposed Nathan’s Famous acquisition and the Sioux Falls facility investment — these items add uncertainty to forward estimates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed segment performance: Packaged Meats profit rose but margin compressed slightly; Fresh Pork and Hog Production sales declined materially (Hog Production -17.5% y/y), and Fresh Pork operating profit fell — these trends raise concern about near‑term cyclical headwinds in core protein businesses. Read More.

Mixed segment performance: Packaged Meats profit rose but margin compressed slightly; Fresh Pork and Hog Production sales declined materially (Hog Production -17.5% y/y), and Fresh Pork operating profit fell — these trends raise concern about near‑term cyclical headwinds in core protein businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One‑time and restructuring costs (fire at a sow farm, workforce reductions, plant closures) and higher current liabilities contributed to incremental costs and a q/q decline in cash; investors may be pricing in execution and short‑term cash concerns. Read More.

One‑time and restructuring costs (fire at a sow farm, workforce reductions, plant closures) and higher current liabilities contributed to incremental costs and a q/q decline in cash; investors may be pricing in execution and short‑term cash concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector/headline risk: weaker results at other food/distribution names (e.g., Sysco Q3 miss) can amplify selling in defensive/low‑beta food stocks during volatile sessions. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Smithfield Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised Smithfield Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Smithfield Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFD

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 8.5%

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Smithfield Foods's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smithfield Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smithfield Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Smithfield Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Smithfield Foods's payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Institutional Trading of Smithfield Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Smithfield Foods by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smithfield Foods by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc NASDAQ: SFD is one of the world's largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan's Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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