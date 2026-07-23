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Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Smithfield Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Smithfield Foods shares rose above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $26.81 before last trading at $26.44. The stock’s 200-day average was $25.36, and it was down just 0.3% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, and the average price target is $30.88.
  • The company reported strong recent results, beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, and it also pays a 4.7% dividend yield based on an annualized dividend of $1.25. Smithfield Foods has a market cap of about $10.4 billion and relatively low debt.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.36 and traded as high as $26.81. Smithfield Foods shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 1,252,101 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFD. Barclays increased their target price on Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Smithfield Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smithfield Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFD

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Smithfield Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Smithfield Foods's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Smithfield Foods, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Smithfield Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc NASDAQ: SFD is one of the world's largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan's Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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