Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,507.72 and traded as high as GBX 2,518. Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,422, with a volume of 73,236,648 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,830 to GBX 2,810 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,828.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMIN

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,521.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,507.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,532 per share, with a total value of £5,215.92. Also, insider Richard Howes acquired 70 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,532 per share, for a total transaction of £1,772.40. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection business provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband.

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