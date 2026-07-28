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Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Smiths Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Smiths Group shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 2,715 before last trading at GBX 2,656, with more than 1.27 million shares changing hands.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook: four rate the stock “Buy” and two “Hold,” producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of GBX 2,828.33.
  • The company has a £7.92 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 34.58; insiders recently purchased shares, though insider ownership remains low at 0.81%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,524.80 and traded as high as GBX 2,715. Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,656, with a volume of 1,276,422 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,830 to GBX 2,810 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,828.33.

View Our Latest Report on SMIN

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,537.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,524.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Simon Pryce bought 206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,532 per share, with a total value of £5,215.92. Also, insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,532 per share, for a total transaction of £1,772.40. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

For 175 years, we have been pioneers of progress, engineering a better future. Our strategy is to be a focused, efficient and value creating industrial engineering company operating in the attractive and growing market segments of flow control, thermal solutions, construction and aerospace. We focus on solving the toughest problems for our customers, helping address critical global needs such as decarbonisation and the ever-increasing demand for process and energy efficiency. We are pioneers of progress.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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