Snap (SNAP) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1203) per share and revenue of $1.5377 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Snap had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Snap has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Snap from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.23.

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Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Zachary M. Briers sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $71,748.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,560,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,365,010. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Hott sold 114,702 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $650,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,456,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,054.49. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,868,059 shares of company stock worth $15,855,631.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 49,307 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Further Reading

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