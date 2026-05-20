Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 144,650 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $25,378,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,170.70. The trade was a 79.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 88,701 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $15,605,166.93.

On Thursday, March 19th, Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $1,980,149.75.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,874 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $1,380,627.16.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $372,542.48.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,263. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Snowflake to $205 from $195 and kept a Buy rating, citing steady enterprise demand and early traction in AI-driven workflow tools ahead of earnings. Snowflake seen delivering strong quarter as Bank of America lifts price target

Bank of America raised its price target on Snowflake to $205 from $195 and kept a Buy rating, citing steady enterprise demand and early traction in AI-driven workflow tools ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed an Outperform rating and set a $325 price target, highlighting optimism around Snowflake’s long-term growth and AI platform momentum.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed an Outperform rating and set a $325 price target, highlighting optimism around Snowflake’s long-term growth and AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: AVEVA announced a collaboration with Snowflake to accelerate industrial AI and unify IT/OT data ecosystems, which could support Snowflake’s AI and enterprise adoption story. AVEVA Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Accelerate Industrial AI and Unify IT/OT Data Ecosystems

AVEVA announced a collaboration with Snowflake to accelerate industrial AI and unify IT/OT data ecosystems, which could support Snowflake’s AI and enterprise adoption story. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Snowflake’s May 27 earnings report, which could be a major catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside.

Investors are focused on Snowflake’s May 27 earnings report, which could be a major catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups and comparison pieces continue to spotlight Snowflake as a leading AI software name, but they do not add a clear immediate catalyst on their own.

Analyst roundups and comparison pieces continue to spotlight Snowflake as a leading AI software name, but they do not add a clear immediate catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: SNOW has also been hit by profit-taking and pre-earnings caution, with traders reducing exposure before the quarterly report. Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling On Wednesday?

SNOW has also been hit by profit-taking and pre-earnings caution, with traders reducing exposure before the quarterly report. Negative Sentiment: A market-wide rally also made Snowflake’s pullback more noticeable, suggesting the stock may be underperforming relative to broader tech sentiment on the day. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company's stock worth $92,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,882,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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