Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael Speiser Sells 50,338 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $12,343,380.98. Following the sale, the director owned 27,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,796,240.36. This trade represents a 64.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.29. 4,916,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $289.00 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Snowflake from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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