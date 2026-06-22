Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 200,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.27, for a total value of $44,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,399,544.45. This trade represents a 87.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,935,840.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total transaction of $42,963,058.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68.

On Thursday, May 28th, Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Slootman sold 55,350 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $9,770,382.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $25,378,842.50.

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Snowflake Stock Down 2.7%

SNOW stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,290. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average of $189.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated a Buy rating on Snowflake and raised its price target to $300 from $275 , citing constructive customer feedback following Snowflake Summit 2026. Truist Remains Bullish on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Truist reiterated a rating on Snowflake and raised its price target to , citing constructive customer feedback following Snowflake Summit 2026. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s fifth annual Modern Marketing Data Stack report highlighted a wide ecosystem of partners, including RudderStack, Hightouch, Sigma, Amperity, Iterable, Acxiom, Tealium, Adstra, Verato, Ketch, Snowplow, Piano, DAS42, and others . The repeated “Leader” and “One to Watch” designations reinforce Snowflake’s role as the core platform for governed data activation and AI-driven marketing workflows. Snowplow Recognized as Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report for Third Consecutive Year

Snowflake’s fifth annual report highlighted a wide ecosystem of partners, including . The repeated “Leader” and “One to Watch” designations reinforce Snowflake’s role as the core platform for governed data activation and AI-driven marketing workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several partners publicized their recognition in Snowflake’s report at Cannes Lions 2026, which is mostly a marketing and ecosystem story rather than a direct financial update. While it supports Snowflake’s brand strength, the immediate stock impact may be limited. RudderStack Named a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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