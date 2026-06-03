Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.31.

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Snowflake Trading Down 6.7%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $261.29 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock valued at $310,023,119 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 95.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

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Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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