Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $325.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock's current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.90.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $15.91 on Wednesday, reaching $245.23. 7,425,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,254. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,416,489 shares of company stock worth $310,023,119 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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