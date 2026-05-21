Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock's previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.81 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at $84,233,809.77. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,763,754.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,963 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,216. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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