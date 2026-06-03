Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $289.00 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.31.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $261.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 528,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,131,524.38. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock valued at $310,023,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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