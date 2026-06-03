Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.62.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $14.79 on Wednesday, hitting $246.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 528,494 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,524.38. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock valued at $310,023,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Snowflake to $330 and BTIG lifted its target to $325, with both firms keeping buy ratings, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in upside from current levels.

Needham raised its price target on Snowflake to $330 and BTIG lifted its target to $325, with both firms keeping ratings, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300 target, adding to a broader cluster of analyst support following Snowflake’s strong quarterly results.

TD Cowen reaffirmed a rating and set a $300 target, adding to a broader cluster of analyst support following Snowflake’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Snowflake’s latest quarter remains favorable, with commentary highlighting accelerating product adoption, especially for AI-native products like Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, which is helping support the bull case. Microsoft Build 2026 Is Really Just One Big AI Stress Test (SNOW)

Coverage around Snowflake’s latest quarter remains favorable, with commentary highlighting accelerating product adoption, especially for AI-native products like Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, which is helping support the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s Summit 26 announcements and partner ecosystem updates underscore growing enterprise demand for its AI data cloud, including new integrations, marketplace launches, and awards for partners such as NIQ, BlueCloud, and others.

Snowflake’s Summit 26 announcements and partner ecosystem updates underscore growing enterprise demand for its AI data cloud, including new integrations, marketplace launches, and awards for partners such as NIQ, BlueCloud, and others. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Snowflake as a major AI beneficiary and discussed its expanding partnerships with Anthropic, AWS, and enterprise customers, which may help long-term growth but are still being digested by investors.

Several articles framed Snowflake as a major AI beneficiary and discussed its expanding partnerships with Anthropic, AWS, and enterprise customers, which may help long-term growth but are still being digested by investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors Frank Slootman and Mark Garrett could act as a mild overhang, even though the transactions were disclosed and, in Slootman’s case, executed under a pre-arranged trading plan.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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