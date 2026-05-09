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Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Societe Generale Group has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from ten research firms. The breakdown includes six buy ratings, three hold ratings, and one sell rating.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations on April 30, reporting $0.48 EPS versus the $0.45 estimate and $8.32 billion in revenue versus $8.29 billion expected.
  • Shares opened at $16.31, with the stock trading near its recent highs and carrying a $61.3 billion market cap, a P/E ratio of 9.06, and a beta of 0.80.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Societe Generale Group from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Societe Generale Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Societe Generale Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

Societe Generale Group stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. Societe Generale Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale Group

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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