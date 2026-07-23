Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Societe Generale Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Societe Generale Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Societe Generale Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Zacks Research upgraded Societe Generale Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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