SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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