SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,717. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and FY‑2026 guide: SoFi reported Q1 EPS roughly in line with consensus and slightly topped revenue estimates, then set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at 0.600 (vs. consensus 0.590), signaling modest upward trajectory for full‑year profitability.

Q1 results and FY‑2026 guide: SoFi reported Q1 EPS roughly in line with consensus and slightly topped revenue estimates, then set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at 0.600 (vs. consensus 0.590), signaling modest upward trajectory for full‑year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Options market interest: Pre‑earnings options activity indicated bullish positioning ahead of the report, showing some investor appetite for upside at current levels. Read More.

Options market interest: Pre‑earnings options activity indicated bullish positioning ahead of the report, showing some investor appetite for upside at current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews highlighted focus areas: Analyst previews emphasized revenue growth and margin expansion as the key drivers to watch, but also flagged a negative earnings‑surprise predictor (ESP) that tempered expectations into the print. Read More.

Earnings previews highlighted focus areas: Analyst previews emphasized revenue growth and margin expansion as the key drivers to watch, but also flagged a negative earnings‑surprise predictor (ESP) that tempered expectations into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: No Q2 EPS guidance was provided in the update, increasing near‑term uncertainty for models and giving investors less clarity on the recovery path for the next quarter.

No Q2 EPS guidance was provided in the update, increasing near‑term uncertainty for models and giving investors less clarity on the recovery path for the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from new entrants: Early tests of Elon Musk’s X Money have shown very high savings rates and cash‑back perks that could attract deposit balances and compete with SoFi’s banking/payments products. Read More.

Competitive pressure from new entrants: Early tests of Elon Musk’s X Money have shown very high savings rates and cash‑back perks that could attract deposit balances and compete with SoFi’s banking/payments products. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution: Coverage notes and a recent $19 price target (hold) highlight concerns about rich valuation vs. execution risk, which can amplify downside when guidance or visibility disappoints. Read More.

Valuation and analyst caution: Coverage notes and a recent $19 price target (hold) highlight concerns about rich valuation vs. execution risk, which can amplify downside when guidance or visibility disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Peer moves in fintech: A competing fintech (Mercury) secured a conditional OCC charter and named a SoFi alum to lead its proposed bank, underscoring rising competition for customers and talent. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after buying an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,713,000 after acquiring an additional 346,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,038,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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