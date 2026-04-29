SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12, FiscalAI reports. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.600- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SoFi Technologies' conference call:

SoFi reported strong Q1 results with 41% adjusted net revenue growth to $1.1B, adjusted EBITDA of $340M (31% margin), over $1B of cash revenue (including $690M net interest income), and tangible book value per share up 57% YoY to $7.21.

to $1.1B, adjusted EBITDA of $340M (31% margin), over $1B of cash revenue (including $690M net interest income), and tangible book value per share up 57% YoY to $7.21. Record loan originations totaled $12.2B (personal $8.3B, student $2.6B, home $1.2B) while the Loan Platform Business contributed $3B and added ~$3.6B of new partner commitments, giving the company flexible balance-sheet and fee‑income levers.

Continued product and crypto innovation—launching SoFiUSD (first national bank stablecoin), a Mastercard settlement partnership, a new big business banking offering that integrates fiat and crypto, and a modern core rollout for SoFi Bank—positions the firm to expand payments and B2B tech revenue.

(first national bank stablecoin), a Mastercard settlement partnership, a new big business banking offering that integrates fiat and crypto, and a modern core rollout for SoFi Bank—positions the firm to expand payments and B2B tech revenue. The technology platform was impacted by the exit of a large client (Q1 tech revenue $75M, contribution margin 16%), which drove a near-term drag on that segment and reduced run-rate revenue versus prior expectations.

Credit metrics and capitalization remain healthy—net charge-off and delinquency trends are stable or improving, net interest margin was 5.94%, and regulatory total capital ratio was ~21%—supporting management’s guidance of ~30% revenue growth and ~30% adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 129,901,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,752,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.79.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 694,118 shares of the company's stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 548,384 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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