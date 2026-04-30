SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock's previous close.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.61.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 78,103,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,793,102. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 557,390 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,703 shares of the company's stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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