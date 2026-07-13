SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 3.5% - What's Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.13. 97,279,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 68,779,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.78.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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