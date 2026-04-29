SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $16.55. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $15.8410, with a volume of 58,852,179 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

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