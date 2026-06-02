SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.7650. 96,344,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 62,649,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 557,390 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here