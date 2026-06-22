SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.10. 74,814,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 66,704,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,902 shares of company stock worth $2,159,155. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,605 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 402,635 shares of the company's stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 79,819 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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