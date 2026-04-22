SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.06. 44,537,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 62,479,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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