SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 84,772,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,338,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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