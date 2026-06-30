SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.4% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 74,017,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 67,842,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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