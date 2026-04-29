SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 15.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53. 197,759,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 63,668,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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